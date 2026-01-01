Oklahoma State's Quarterback Problem is Solved

Oklahoma State has its next quarterback, and it’s a much-needed step in the right direction for the program.

On Tuesday night, multiple reports surfaced indicating that the Cowboys will be getting North Texas transfer Drew Mestemaker in the transfer portal. One of the nation’s top quarterbacks in 2025 and one of the best transfers on the market, Mestemaker marks the first big name to make their way to Stillwater in the Eric Morris era.

Of course, Mestemaker has played his entire career up to this point under Morris’ guidance and went from an overlooked quarterback recruit to one of the nation’s top passers. In 2025, Mestemaker finished the season with 4,379 yards and 34 touchdowns through the air, both ranking first in the entire FBS.

While the step up in competition for Mestemaker will make it difficult to replicate those numbers at OSU, his resume proves that he should have no issues leading an electric OSU offense. Perhaps most importantly for the Cowboys, they no longer have to worry about what the quarterback position will look like next season.

Of course, Morris’ arrival came with plenty of optimism for what the future might hold. While there were always going to be some doubts about whether he would be able to build a winning team in the immediate future, the prospect of some of his top North Texas players following him to Stillwater was always something to watch.

While it’s hard to say if some of the other top prospects who played well for the Mean Green in 2025 will head to Stillwater or even leave Denton, getting Mestemaker is exactly what OSU needed. Heading into this offseason, the quarterback position was one of the biggest question marks for the Pokes, and Mestemaker was always the desired answer.

While Zane Flores opted for the portal, Hauss Hejny is still on the roster and could be a solid backup and running quarterback for the Pokes if he chooses to stick around. After only getting one quarter of action as a Cowboy before a season-ending injury, Hejny’s time with the Cowboys hasn’t gone as planned up to this point.

With a new coach and now a clear starting quarterback ahead of him next season, there’s no guarantee that Hejny will be in Stillwater much longer. However, if Hejny sticks around alongside Mestemaker, OSU’s biggest question coming into the offseason might just turn into its biggest strength.