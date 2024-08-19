Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II Listed as a 'Heisman Candidate' by PFF
On Monday, Pro Football Focus revealed its top 10 Heisman Trophy candidates ahead of the 2024 college football season.
Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II checked in at No. 7 on PFF's ranking, joined on the list by Big 12 competitors Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and Garrett Greene.
Gordon's ranking comes after the Fort Worth, TX, product finished No. 7 in Heisman voting for the 2023 season. The Pokes' standout tallied 1,732 rushing yards, 20 rushing touchdowns, 330 receiving yards and one score through the air with averaging over six yards per carry as a true sophomore.
Gordon's remarkable performance earned the star tailback one first place vote, two second place votes and 24 third place votes for the Heisman last year. While he may not have won the trophy in 2023, Gordon did come home with the Doak Walker Award in addition to earning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors.
In 2024, OSU returns almost all of its starting offense from last season, including all five starters along the offensive line. With a good group in front of Gordon and weapons on the outside that will prevent defenses from stacking the box, the Cowboys' running back should be poised for another big year.
As of Monday, August 19, Gordon has the 28th-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy at +7500 on FanDuel SportsBook.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck came in at No. 1 on PFF's list of Heisman candidates with former Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who is now at Oregon, taking the second spot on the list.
Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, Mississippi QB Jaxson Dart, Sanders, Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava, Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins, Hunter and Greene rounded out the final eight places on PFF's rankings.
