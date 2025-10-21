Oklahoma State Ready for Challenge of Facing No. 14 Texas Tech
Oklahoma State is hoping to keep this weekend’s matchup against Texas Tech close, but it won’t be easy.
On Saturday, OSU will be in Lubbock to face No. 14 Texas Tech in what could be its final matchup against a ranked opponent this season. While the Red Raiders suffered their first loss of the season last week against Arizona State, the Cowboys can’t let their guard down against a squad that started 6-0 and has one of the best statistical resumes in the country.
Of course, OSU can’t exactly afford to let its guard down against any team, given that the Pokes are 1-6 this season and might be well on their way to a 1-11 campaign. Understanding how good Texas Tech is could still help the Cowboys keep Saturday’s matchup somewhat competitive, and interim coach Doug Meacham seems ready to take on the challenge.
"They're ninth in the country in total defense, No. 1 in the country in rush defense with 62 yards per game,” Meacham said. “But if you think about Tech's offense, they are No. 1 in the country in total offense, they are No. 1, but they are minus a quarterback potentially, but we definitely have our work cut out for us."
OSU having its work cut out is a severe understatement. The Cowboys will enter Saturday’s matchup as a nearly 40-point underdog, which is easily the biggest spread they’ve faced this season.
After losing at Oregon earlier this year 69-3 with a much more complete roster at its disposal, OSU could be in for a similar fate this weekend. As Meacham pointed out, Texas Tech isn’t simply the offensive juggernaut it has been for much of the past two decades.
Instead, the Red Raiders are a team that has dominated with their defense. Of course, it certainly helps to have one of the top offenses in the nation, but with starting quarterback Behren Morton’s status still unknown, it’s a safe bet that the Red Raiders will be looking to stop the Cowboys as a way of kickstarting their offense.
The challenge ahead in Lubbock will be as big as any that OSU has faced in 2025. While there have been numerous off-field struggles that come with firing a head coach midseason, this matchup might present the biggest task the Pokes have faced on the football field.
While the Cowboys showed some improvements in their loss to Cincinnati, they might not be able to follow that with anything good on Saturday.