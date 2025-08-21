Oklahoma State Ready to Dominate with Defense in Season Opener
Oklahoma State kicks off the 2025 season next week, and it is looking to showcase its improved defense.
This offseason, OSU made an abundance of changes to the coaching staff and its roster. With so many new faces, there were plenty of concerns about what the Cowboys might look like when fall camp began.
However, Mike Gundy is already excited about what he’s seen from his team. While there are plenty of questions on the offensive side, new defensive coordinator Todd Grantham will be looking to help OSU make a significant leap after the Cowboys finished as one of the worst defenses in the country in 2024.
With Gundy expecting OSU to use at least eight defensive backs and multiple guys everywhere on the defense, the Cowboys are hoping to find some bright spots next Thursday. In any case, OSU is expecting its defense to be a tough unit to face throughout the season.
“I'll be surprised if they don't play hard,” Gundy said. “I'll be surprised if they don't run through the ball. I'll be surprised if they don't play fast."
While the Cowboys have plenty of newcomers looking to make their mark in Grantham’s system, OSU also has some key returners. Safety is one of the few positions where the Cowboys have a solid amount of returning contributors, including David Kabongo.
Last season, Kabongo made an impact as a true freshman, tallying 20 tackles and a sack while appearing in seven games. With some experience under his belt, he is looking to emerge as a young star for the new-look OSU defense, and Grantham’s impact on the unit is already showing.
“We have this saying in the defensive room called 'No Mas,' which basically means we're trying to make the opponent quit,” Kabongo said. “We're going to attack the opponent for every play. It doesn't matter how they're feeling or how we're feeling, we're going to get after them. I love that mindset about Grantham, as far as that goes, and his experience being a defensive coordinator."
Meanwhile, the Cowboys are also looking to fill some massive voids left at linebacker. Among those who are hoping to help OSU make strides in that spot is Colorado transfer Taje McCoy, who is back in his home state after two seasons with the Buffaloes.
Last season as a freshman, McCoy tallied 23 tackles, including four tackles for loss. With so many new faces, McCoy is one of many OSU defenders who have quickly bought into the program.
"I think pretty much the whole team is bought in,” McCoy said. “They realize what we want and what our goal is, so I'm just looking forward to us putting it all together. It was a tough camp, installing every day, so it'll be a good thing to see it all come together."