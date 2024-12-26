Oklahoma State Rebuilding From the Transfer Portal and Up
The Oklahoma State Cowboys knew exactly what to expect following a disappointing 3-9 football season. The Pokes expected to see a large number of players hit the transfer portal and they needed a way to stop the bleeding. Oklahoma State completely revamped their coaching staff and needed a strong showing on the recruiting road to close out the new year.
The Cowboys were predicted early on to have a recruiting class among the middle of the pack in college football but as the window on the transfer portal narrowed, O-State had climbed into the top 25 of the transfer portal recruiting rankings.
They went from one of the worst recruiting classes in the Big 12 Conference to the No. 7 class heading into next season. As many fans expected a mass exodus after a losing season, what they got was a solid recruiting class considering the circumstances.
Oklahoma State’s new coaching staff immediately went to work, and they have landed players who come into 2025 and make an immediate impact. Players like Mordecai McDaniel out of Charlotte is no stranger to OSU defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. He played for Grantham at Florida and brings major Power 5 experience to the Cowboys defense.
Another key addition for the Cowboys is no stranger to the Oklahoma State coaching staff. O-State co-offensive line coach Andrew Mitchell made the move from New Mexico State and offensive lineman Louie Canepa made the journey to Stillwater with his old coach.
Canepa is a 6-foot-4, 320 pounds brings a ton of experience to the table for Oklahoma State. He played 543 offensive snaps a season ago at both right tackle and right guard.
The Cowboys have not been afraid to add a tight end to the roster during the off seasons. They landed Oscar Hammond from North Texas, Jordan Owens from Central Arkansas and most recently Will Monney from Utah State. Monney was one of the most sought-after tight ends in the 2024 transfer portal.
The Oklahoma State coaching staff and administration made a statement this offseason. They thought that the Cowboys were willing to do whatever it took to get back to their winning ways in 2025.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.