Oklahoma State Receivers With Redshirt Decisions to Make in Final Two Weeks
Oklahoma State’s redshirt situation has been interesting throughout the season, but only two players are unknown going into Week 13.
The Cowboys have had a rough season, and they have struggled to do much of anything in conference play. With a seven-game losing streak still standing, OSU has little to play for in the final two weeks.
However, a couple of players could be making important decisions in these games. Only two players’ redshirt statuses are still up in the air this season: Gavin Freeman and Da’Wain Lofton.
Both players enter the Cowboys’ matchup against Texas Tech with four games played, the most a player can play in and still take a redshirt. If either player makes an appearance for the rest of the season, they will burn their redshirt.
Lofton’s situation is the most interesting. His four appearances have come throughout OSU’s past five games, with his season debut against West Virginia in October.
Although Lofton might not be in this situation had he stayed healthy to begin the year, he is in a position to secure another season of eligibility. After playing his first three seasons at Virginia Tech, Lofton looked like a potential core piece of the Cowboys’ receiving game.
However, Lofton has only six catches for 140 yards this season. Considering he missed OSU’s last game at TCU, it could be an indication that he will take a redshirt.
Meanwhile, Freeman’s situation is much easier to anticipate. While he has appeared in four games this season, those were the first four contests of the year.
In nonconference play, Freeman looked to be a potentially key player for OSU’s offense and another option in the return game. Instead, the Oklahoma transfer has not played since Sept. 21 and will almost certainly be on the sidelines throughout OSU’s final two games.
