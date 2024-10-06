Oklahoma State Receives 0 Votes in AP Poll After Falling to 3-3
Oklahoma State’s season has come off the tracks entirely.
On Saturday, OSU lost to West Virginia 38-14 in Stillwater and was effectively eliminated from the Big 12 title race and College Football Playoff contention. With one of the most disappointing starts in the Mike Gundy era, fans booed the team throughout the game, with many leaving early.
The latest AP poll was released Sunday, and OSU is again outside the top 25. However, the Cowboys failed to earn a single vote this week after receiving eight last week. Given what has unfolded in the past three weeks, the lack of representation in the rankings is no surprise.
Still, the Cowboys’ inability to get anything to go their way has been incredibly puzzling and disappointing, particularly for a team that returned most of its production from 2023. Considering the past three weeks, OSU’s goals for this season have shifted from the College Football Playoff to simply making a bowl game, which is far from a guarantee.
Perhaps the Cowboys’ only glimmer of hope is their bye week. With so many issues throughout the first conference games, OSU will have an opportunity to regroup and make changes at the midseason point.
After entering in the third quarter for the second time in three games, Garret Rangel could compete for the starting spot under center. Meanwhile, other veteran offensive players could be making decisions about their futures.
On Saturday’s broadcast, ESPN’s Kirk Morrison suggested that Ollie Gordon should consider shutting down for the final six games. With other Cowboys focused on professional careers in 2025 and beyond, he is far from the only Cowboy who could make a business decision.
OSU has shown resiliency in recent years, including 2023, with a nearly identical team. Yet, this season appears to have no silver linings through six weeks, and OSU might not have much to look forward to when the bye week ends.
