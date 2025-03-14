Oklahoma State Recruiting is Heating up in Stillwater
Jenks 2026 running back Kaydin Jones has taken the recruiting world by storm. Not only is the current No. 3 ranked player in the state of Oklahoma but he is also the No. 18 ranked running back in the nation. With an evergrowing list of DI colleges throwing everything at the young future star, it was the Cowboys who got their chance to impress the running back on Wednesday. With the 'Bat signal' illuminating the jumbotron of Boone Pickens Stadium, everyone knew the in-state star had touchdown in Stillwater.
Jones has offers from the likes of Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas State, Wisconsin, Miami, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Kansas and Louisville. The Sooners have to be an early favorite to land the OU legacy. Coach Gundy has showed to be all in on Jones, even personally making the trip to Jenks, OK.
The Cowboys went with their best George Strait impersonation and headed to Amarillo by morning. Former OK State on SI journalist Randall Sweet mentioned that someone needed to get eyes on West Plains offensive tackle Keegan Collins... and the Pokes answered.
The 6-foot-5 junior currently holds 12 offers and the Cowboys threw their hat in the mix. Collins mentioned that Texas Tech and Oklahoma State have been the most vocal during his recruiting process. When asked what he was looking for in a college football program, Collins had this to say, "I’m looking for a program that is going to mold me into the best man and best football player I can possibly be, and a place that feels like home with a family. "
The Red Raiders may be the early favorite to land the big man from the Texas panhandle but the Cowboys will look to impress the tackle on May 2 during his official visit to Stillwater.
Oklahoma State was in need of some sauce and they may have found him in 2027 Red Oak, TX cornerback Dhillon 'Sauce' McGee. On Monday McGee announced that he had received an offer from Oklahoma State. Two days earlier, McGee ran a 10.58 in the 100M with flu-like symptoms.
He is a 6-foot-1, 170 pound cornerback with all the tools to be a great cornerback at the next level. McGee holds upwards of 15 DI offers and is currently listed as a 4-star athlete according to Rivals. He holds offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Nebraska, Ole Miss, SMU, TCU, USC and Oklahoma State just name a few.
