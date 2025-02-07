Oklahoma State Releases Spring Football Practice Schedule
Oklahoma State’s first look at its new squad is coming soon.
On Thursday, the Cowboys announced their spring practice schedule for 2025. Beginning in March, the Cowboys will get a chance to integrate numerous additions to the roster and get a feel for how the new coaching staff works together.
OSU’s spring practice will begin on March 25, with the Cowboys practicing each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for five weeks. The spring final for fans to see the team will be on April 19, while spring practice officially ends on April 26.
Spring practice can’t come soon enough for OSU coach Mike Gundy, considering the past several months his program has endured. After starting 3-0 and expecting to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff last season, the Cowboys lost nine straight and had the second losing season in the Gundy era.
After that, most of the coaching staff around him was changed and his position was far from safe. However, after deciding to restructure his contract to help the future of the program, Gundy is set for his 21st year.
While there are various new coaches on the staff for the 2025 season, none have garnered more attention than OSU’s new coordinators. Todd Grantham is taking over as defensive coordinator after two years of Bryan Nardo, and Doug Meacham is back in Stillwater to take Kasey Dunn’s spot as offensive coordinator.
Those two are expected to lead the change for the Cowboys next season. After they ranked at the bottom of the country in almost every defensive stat, Grantham had plenty on his plate upon arrival in Stillwater.
Grantham and Meacham have both been busy in the transfer portal and will get an opportunity to coach their commitments for the first time over the spring and see how the returning players will fit into their systems as well.
OSU’s offseason changes don’t guarantee a return to the top of the Big 12 or even a bowl game. However, it does show the Cowboys aren’t interested in being complacent and spring ball will give them a chance to evaluate the changes they made ahead of a pivotal season for the program.
