Oklahoma State Reveals Details for Spring Football Finale
Fans will soon get a chance to see the new-look Cowboys.
Over the past few months, Oklahoma State has made significant changes as it looks to recover from its 3-9 campaign in 2024. With spring practice underway, the Cowboys are beginning to get a look at what this team might look like when the first game comes around later this year.
Although OSU won’t have a spring game, it is hosting a spring finale, allowing fans to watch the team practice. OSU’s roughly hour-long practice will begin at 1:15 p.m. on April 19, with the gates to Boone Pickens Stadium opening at 1 p.m. for the free event. Along with the practice, multiple opportunities for meet and greets will be available for fans.
This event will not only allow fans to get an up-close look at the numerous new additions to the roster but also see OSU’s recently hired coaches for the first time. With most of the coaching staff from last season out of Stillwater, the Cowboys could have entirely new schemes and designs with coordinators Doug Meacham and Todd Grantham running the show. Add in various new assistants on the sidelines, and the Cowboys are set to have a much different look in 2025.
Of course, the biggest draw for fans won’t be the coaches, it will be the players. More specifically, fans are interested in getting a look at the potential starting quarterbacks for the Cowboys.
OSU fans are already quite familiar with Garret Rangel and Maealiuaki Smith, who both started games last season. Meanwhile, Zane Flores is still a bit of an unknown after not taking a snap in his first two years, and TCU transfer Hauss Hejny gives the Cowboys a new face to work into the mix.
With loads of production gone on both sides of the ball, just about every position will be intriguing to watch in spring practice. While most of the incoming freshmen haven’t made their way to Stillwater yet, the Cowboys still have loads of potential impact transfers looking to make a statement in the spring.
While the days of the traditional spring game are gone, there are still plenty of opportunities for fans to see their team before the season.