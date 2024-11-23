Oklahoma State Reveals Uniforms for Senior Day Matchup vs. Texas Tech
Oklahoma State hasn’t won a conference game this season, but it has an opportunity to change that.
OSU is set for a 2:30 kickoff against Texas Tech in Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater on Senior Day. As the Cowboys look for their first Big 12 win, they are also looking to avoid a losing record at home.
The last time OSU had a losing season was Mike Gundy’s first year as head coach in 2005. That season, OSU had only one conference win: a home victory against Texas Tech in November.
The Cowboys are hoping history repeats itself.
As the Pokes try to finish with more points for the first time in over two months, they will be wearing black jerseys, white pants and orange helmets featuring the cursive Cowboys script. Once again, the Cowboys have a new uniform combination this season as it looks to send the seniors off with a win.
Meanwhile, Texas Tech appears to be going with a whiteout look in Stillwater. The Red Raiders haven’t won in Boone Pickens Stadium since Alan Bowman was leading them in 2018.
As the Cowboys and Red Raiders battle on Saturday, there should be plenty of emotion left out on the field. Only time will tell if that emotion can translate to results on the scoreboard.
