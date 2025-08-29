Oklahoma State Rides Hot Start to Season-Opening Win vs. UT Martin
Oklahoma State is finally back in the win column to begin the 2025 season.
On Thursday night, Oklahoma State beat UT Martin 27-7 in Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater to begin the 2025 season. Although the final score showed some clear separation, the Skyhawks held tight throughout, keeping the Cowboys from pulling away until the final minutes.
OSU effectively put the game away with 4:36 left in the fourth quarter, when Sesi Vailahi ran in a touchdown from 9 yards out on third-and-goal. While the Cowboys had scored a couple of field goals before that, it was the first time they found the end zone with Zane Flores running the offense.
One of the biggest storylines of the game came at the start of the second quarter, when Flores entered the game at quarterback. According to a report from Robert Allen, the Cowboys’ starter, Hauss Hejny, suffered an injury and would not return, finishing his night with 96 yards through the air and 27 yards on the ground to go with two total touchdowns.
Considering OSU's struggles without Hejny, the Skyhawks stuck around and were driving deep in OSU territory in the fourth quarter, looking to cut into a 13-point deficit. The Cowboys brought some third-down pressure, eventually resulting in a Jase Bauer interception, with OSU cornerback Kale Smith making the play and giving the Cowboys their first takeaway of 2025.
On the ensuing drive, OSU looked to be sputtering again deep in its own territory before Zane Flores’ 19-yard scramble on third down kept the series going. While it stalled out like many others, it was at least a positive sign for the Pokes, who cashed in a touchdown on another drive a few minutes later.
Throughout the final three quarters, some struggles from the Flores-led offense slowed the game dramatically. Although OSU’s defense held strong for the most part, the Pokes’ inability to pull away was quite worrisome.
Hejny’s debut began quite well, helping the Pokes move down the field on the season’s first drive. After his 34-yard pass to Terrill Davis put OSU into UT Martin territory, Hejny eventually finished off the drive with a 6-yard scramble along the left sideline into the end zone.
On the next drive, he led the Pokes downfield before finding Gavin Freeman for another score.
After a couple of solid drives from the Cowboys, the Skyhawks found their way onto the scoreboard on their second drive, using a double pass as wide receiver Bryce Bailey hit fellow receiver John Gentry for a 39-yard touchdown.
In defensive coordinator Todd Grantham’s OSU debut, that would be the only score the Cowboys gave up. Wendell Gregory led that unit, racking up three sacks against the Skyhawks.
Now 1-0, the Cowboys will head to Oregon in Week 2 for a matchup against the Ducks.