Oklahoma State Running Back Sidelined With Apparent Injury
One of Oklahoma State’s transfer additions could miss some time.
Running back AJ Green posted a picture of his lower leg in a cast on Saturday, raising concerns about his status for next season. Although no official word has been released on his injury, it would be a blow to the Cowboys’ offense next season if he has to miss significant time.
Green transferred to OSU after playing his first three seasons at Arkansas. Of course, Green would be sharing the backfield with Doak Walker Award winner Ollie Gordon II next season.
OSU came into spring practice hoping Green could be a solid option both next to Gordon and as the lone back. However, his injury could put that in jeopardy, which makes the signing of Indiana transfer running back Trent Howland more important.
At Arkansas, Green had played a significant role in his first couple of seasons but saw his opportunity decrease somewhat last season. In 2023, Green ran for 312 yards and two touchdowns while catching six passes for 25 yards and a touchdown.
Although last season was solid for Green, his best outing came in 2022. As a sophomore, Green had 87 carries for 414 yards and three touchdowns. His best performance came in the Razorbacks’ final game that season when he ran for 101 yards and a touchdown against Kansas in the Liberty Bowl.
Green also had his best game last season against a Big 12 opponent. In a September matchup against BYU, Green had nine carries for 86 yards and a career-high two touchdowns.
In his first two seasons, Green was used as a kick returner as well, accumulating 274 return yards on 17 attempts.
Although Green’s status is unknown, he could be an immediate impact player whenever he is able to play for OSU.
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.