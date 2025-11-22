Oklahoma State Running Out of Time to Secure FBS Win in 2025
Oklahoma State has won only one game this season, but it still has a couple of weeks to change that.
Coming into the 2025 season, the Cowboys had hopes of bouncing back from their abysmal 2024 campaign. With an almost entirely new coaching staff under Mike Gundy, the Cowboys were ready to right the wrongs of a season ago.
Of course, things never went as planned. Starting quarterback Hauss Hejny looked great for a quarter before suffering what now appears to have been a season-ending injury. While Zane Flores has taken most of the snaps under center since, the offense hasn’t lived up to expectations whatsoever.
After losses to Oregon and Tulsa in nonconference play, OSU made the decision to fire Mike Gundy and begin a new era in Stillwater. While Gundy’s firing was a bit surprising, the writing had been on the wall for quite some time.
While some midseason firings are in an effort to give the team a short-term boost along with embarking on a coaching search early, OSU was clearly only interested in the latter from the start. Still, the Cowboys have consistently fought hard under interim coach Doug Meacham and some other changes to the staff have seemingly made a positive impact.
From the offense looking a bit crisper to the defense finding some success, the Cowboys have been able to put together solid performances on either side of the ball. The only problem is that those performances have yet to come in the same game.
Now looking at the final two weeks of the regular season, the Cowboys are hoping to finally get on the board in conference play and avoid a second straight year of an 0-9 Big 12 record. Of course, with a matchup at UCF on Saturday, the Cowboys might be staring at their best shot of winning a game all year.
Although OSU was likely only a couple of turnovers away from winning against Kansas State last week, that game still showed just how close the Pokes might be to finally getting a win, as it was their first one-possession loss since falling to Tulsa 19-12 in September.
Only time will tell if the Cowboys will avoid a 1-11 campaign and get a win against either UCF or Iowa State. In any case, that time is running out for Meacham’s team, and getting that elusive win could be a perfect finish to an imperfect season.