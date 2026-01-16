Oklahoma State Transfer Flips Commitment to Big 12 Rival

One of Oklahoma State’s top transfers will now be staying a little closer to Stillwater.

On Thursday, OSU transfer Gavin Freeman reportedly flipped his transfer portal commitment to Baylor after originally committing to Tennessee earlier in the portal cycle. After spending the first few years of his college career in his home state, the Oklahoma native will still be leaving home, but he won’t be going as far as originally planned.

After spending his first two years of college at Oklahoma, Freeman transferred to OSU ahead of the 2024 season. After playing in the first four games for the Cowboys and playing a small role in helping the Pokes start 3-0, he sat out the rest of the season to maintain his redshirt following OSU’s loss to Utah in the conference opener.

Over the offseason, Freeman chose to stick around amid all of the changes that were happening within the program and projected to be one of the Pokes’ top contributors in 2025 after a plethora of departures. While a 1-11 season wasn’t what OSU was hoping for in 2025 as Mike Gundy also saw the end of his tenure in Stillwater, Freeman was more than ready to take on a larger role and excelled in a tough situation.

Playing with several different quarterbacks throughout his second season with the Pokes, Freeman steadily put together a solid year. He finished the season with 53 receptions for 481 yards and four touchdowns and was arguably the most reliable offensive player OSU had throughout the season.

Of course, Freeman is also much more than a typical receiver, as he was sometimes used as a threat in the rushing game and built on his reputation as a return man while he was in Stillwater. Although he was never able to break any punts or kicks for long returns with the Pokes in 2025, he was the Cowboys’ main returner for most of the season, finishing with 68 punt return yards in 17 tries.

As Freeman makes the transition to Baylor, it’s clear that he has the ability to stick at this level and could be a huge piece of the Bears’ hopes to bounce back in 2026. While OSU lost plenty of guys in the portal this offseason, Freeman might end up as one of the most devastating losses, given how close he’ll be playing to Stillwater and competing in the same conference.

Although OSU and Baylor won’t face off in 2026, Freeman and his former school are sure to cross paths in some respect with how chaotic the Big 12 projects to be.