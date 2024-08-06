Oklahoma State's Kendal Daniels 'Doing Good' Ahead Of Versatile Role
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are ramping up for the college football season. They're in the middle of fall training camp as they look to have a quick start to the 2024 campaign. With as many returners as they have from the 2023 season -- which saw the Cowboys make an appearance in the Big 12 title game -- it should be quite easy.
One of the most crucial returners on the defensive side of the ball is safety Kendal Daniels. However, the strong defensive back will be seen in different roles this season after a strong offseason of putting on weight.
Daniels enters the new year at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds. The redshirt junior will continue to play in the middle safety position, but he's been spending time working with the linebackers throughout camp.
Adding Daniels into the mix at linebacker in times he's not playing his natural position adds flexibility to the defensive squad as they roll into the second season under Bryan Nardo's leadership.
“He’s doing good,” Gundy said. “We’re moving Kendal around. He learned a lot of things last year. He’s one of the players I’m excited about watching this year.”
With great size, Daniels will build on an incredible 2023 campaign to anchor the Cowboys' defense which hopes to improve plenty. They're going to be backing up a special offense, led by superstar Ollie Gordon and a stout offensive line.
Defensively, other playmakers like Nick Martin, Collin Oliver and Cameron Epps are some names to keep an eye on when big, game-changing plays are being made.
With Oklahoma and Texas both off to the SEC, the Big 12 is wide open at the top, and the Cowboys should be able to compete for a title just one season after losing to Texas in the Big 12 title game.
