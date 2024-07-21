Oklahoma State's Matchup Against Arkansas Among Must-Watch Nonconference Games
Oklahoma State is set for one of the most interesting nonconference games next season.
Over the past few seasons, OSU has had its fair share of interesting nonconference games and that continues with a matchup of power conference teams in September. Next season, OSU will host Arkansas in the teams’ first meeting in decades and OSU’s first regular season matchup against an SEC team since 2013.
In NCAA.com’s ranking of the 20 best nonconference games next season, the Cowboys’ matchup against the Razorbacks made the cut. That was one of six matchups on the list that featured Big 12 teams, including one of four in the stacked Week 2 slate.
Although it is a matchup of two geographically close power conference teams, it could be a lopsided affair. Last season, OSU went 10-4 and turned around a 2-2 season to make the Big 12 Championship. OSU also capped off its season with a win against Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl.
Meanwhile, Arkansas had much different luck in 2023. In head coach Sam Pittman’s fourth season, his team went 4-8, which could have him on the hot seat heading into Stillwater. OSU is no stranger to that situation, as its win against Arizona State in 2022 accelerated the firing of coach Herm Edwards.
While OSU should have the upper hand in the matchup, it will need to get past a tough opponent in Week 1. The Cowboys will open their season with a matchup against South Dakota State, which has won the past two FCS championships and will ride a 29-game winning streak into Stillwater.
Following their game against the Razorbacks, the Cowboys will go to Tulsa to cap off an exciting nonconference slate.
