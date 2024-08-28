Oklahoma State's Non-Conference Schedule Provides Perfect Start to Season
Week 1 of the college football season is rapidly approaching. To kick off the 2024 season, the Oklahoma State Cowboys will be tested, facing the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, who have won 29 straight games and two straight National Championships at the FCS level.
Last season, the Cowboys had a rough start to the season -- that's no secret. Instead of having a new-look roster after being plagued by the transfer portal this year, Oklahoma State has some of the most returning talent in the nation.
The Jackrabbits will pose some real competition, but opening the season in Stillwater should help an experienced team start the 2024 season on the right foot. As of right now, Action Network has Oklahoma State as a 9.5-point favorite over SDSU after opening as an eight-point favorite.
After taking on the Jackrabbits, though, the non-conference schedule remains fairly tough for the Cowboys. They then host the Arkansas Razorbacks in a little Big 12-SEC battle. While Arkansas might not be ranked in the preseason, they're still an SEC opponent which is better than playing an FCS school.
The Cowboys will have had to have a strong fall training camp to prepare for this non-conference schedule, rounded out by a quick road trip to Tulsa, which could prove to be difficult for Oklahoma State if they start anywhere close to where they were to start the 2023 season.
Fortunately for Oklahoma State, the Cowboys have made adjustments from their start a season ago. Training camp was more aggressive and the returning talent will make personnel decisions that much easier. The Cowboys will roll into the conference slate of games with momentum after the non-conference schedule they've got.
