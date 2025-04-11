Oklahoma State Secondary Key to Bounce-Back Season in 2025
Oklahoma State is looking to rebound from a tough 2024 season, and its defense will be key to a turnaround.
After ranking near the bottom of the FBS in many areas last season, incremental improvements for OSU’s defense will be reason for optimism, even if the Cowboys still have their struggles on that end. However, finding ways to take advantage of opportunities will be massive for Todd Grantham’s unit.
Safety Dylan Smith was with the Cowboys during their rough 2024 campaign and has seen how ugly it can get for that side of the ball. While it might take some time for everything to gel, forcing turnovers will be a massive point of emphasis for Smith and company.
"That's definitely a big thing,” Smith said. “Sometimes, the plays just don't come your way. Just being in the right spot at the right time, doing what you're supposed to do and then when the ball does come your way, you've got to capitalize on it."
Of course, another reason for the Cowboys’ optimism defensively is their new additions. In the offseason, the Cowboys made plenty of changes to the coaching staff but also brought in some potential contributors through the transfer portal.
With a solid mix of veterans and younger players looking for more opportunities, OSU’s secondary is filled with competitive players looking to make their mark.
"I think the additions that we've made gives us a lot of depth,” Smith said. “You can look one-through-three or one-through-four, and a lot of guys are interchangeable. You've got a lot of guys with different skillsets who can bring different things to the table, so I think our secondary is going to be pretty good."
A bunch of them make plays. Right now, because we have so many new guys rotating in, they're with different groups. You might have an experienced guy that's out there with the threes, which are young guys, so it's different."
With so much talent, OSU coach Mike Gundy will have some tough decisions to make over the next few months. Not only do the Cowboys have quality players in the secondary, but they also have quantity.
Although it is a good problem to have, having numerous players who could make an impact next season still puts OSU in a predicament. As Gundy heads into his 21st season, even he is learning how to adapt to this situation.
“A bunch of them make plays,” Gundy said. “Right now, because we have so many new guys rotating in, they're with different groups. You might have an experienced guy that's out there with the threes, which are young guys, so it's different."