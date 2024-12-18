Oklahoma State Secures Commitment from Transfer LB Brandon Rawls
Oklahoma State’s defense is beginning to come together for 2025.
On Wednesday, the Cowboys picked up another commitment in the transfer portal, this time from Saginaw Valley State linebacker Brandon Rawls. With Nick Martin, Justin Wright and Collin Oliver out of Stillwater next season, Rawls brings plenty of experience and talent to a position that OSU is desperate to replenish.
Rawls has played four years of college football already, all with Saginaw Valley State, leaving him with only one year of eligibility remaining. Still, he could be a significant help for the Cowboys in his final year under OSU’s new defensive coordinator, Todd Grantham, and new linebackers coach, Kap Dede.
Last season with the Cardinals, Rawls played in nine games and racked up 55 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He also forced a fumble, made two fumble recoveries and had two interceptions. Rawls’ all-around skillset has been on display throughout his career, but it was particularly eye-opening in 2024, leading to his offer and eventual signing with OSU.
Across his 30-game career with the Cardinals, Rawls has accumulated 153 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. With his consistency, Rawls should be able to bring a similar fire to OSU next season.
While the step up from Division II to a power conference in the FBS is a massive climb, Rawls could simply be the next Cowboy to find success with that jump. Just last season, Obi Ezeigbo transferred to OSU from Gannon University and was a key player along the defensive line for the Cowboys after Collin Oliver’s season-ending injury.
Although his addition didn’t necessarily translate to wins, he made an undeniable impact throughout the season. If Rawls can replicate that path to success, the Cowboys could be getting a gem.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.