Oklahoma State Sends Offer to North Texas Commit
Despite being committed to North Texas already, 2026 wide receiver recruit Daniel Berry has received an offer from the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Berry is a three-star recruit according to On3 Industry rankings, and is the No. 1,513 player in the On3 Industry Rankings for the 2026 class, as well as the No. 229 receiver in his class.
Berry announced the offer from Oklahoma State on his social media account on June 24.
He is listed at 5-foot-9, 170 pounds and hails from Weiss High School in Texas. This past season as a junior, Berry hauled in 58 catches for 706 yards and eight touchdowns. He also scored on a punt and a kick return.
If his name also sounds familiar to fans of flag football, well, that is because Berry is a multiple-time NFL Flag champion and was named the NFL Flag Player of the Year.
As it currently stands, Oklahoma State only has one receiver pledged in the class with Waco’sJabarie Thornton.
Highly regarded for his speed, not just in football but also in track and field, he’s posted multiple sub-11-second 100-meter times as a junior, including a 10.47 time this past spring.
Aside from his commitment to North Texas, he also has offers from Wake Forest, Coastal Carolina and Texas State, among other schools.
If Oklahoma State could flip this speedster to their 2026 recruiting class, they will certainly be adding some burners to their offense in 2026.