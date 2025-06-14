Oklahoma State Sends Offers to Two 2026 Recruits
Mike Gundy and his staff sent out another two offers to a pair of 2026 wide receivers for next season's recruiting class.
The class already features 13 commits, including three-star wide receiver Jabarie Thorton.
The first wide receiver to receive an offer, which was announced Thursday, was 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide out Matthew McClain out of Plano, Texas.
McClain is a two-way player for his high school, Prestonwood Christian. He logged 59 receptions for 1,482 yards and 17 touchdowns as well as 24 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and four interceptions this past season. He also has offers from Washington State, UTEP and Utah State, to name a few schools, and has yet to take a visit to Stillwater.
The second offer the Oklahoma State Cowboys sent out this week went to Tulsa commit Lathon Latiolais. Latiolais took to his social media account to announce this offer despite already being committed to Tulsa. He committed to the Golden Hurricanes in the middle of May, and continues to rake in other school offers, now at 13 total.
Latiolais is a 5-foot-10, 170-pound three-star receiver, according to 247Sports. He is listed as the No. 165 wide receiver in the class and the No. 145 player from the state of Texas. The OSU Cowboys are hopeful to get the receiver to potentially flip over to their school in the future, although nothing has been said yet. He also has offers from the Army, Navy and Air Force.