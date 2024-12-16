Oklahoma State Should Avoid Transfer QBs After Missing on Chandler Morris
It might be time for Oklahoma State to trust its young quarterbacks.
The 2024 season went about as bad as it could have for the Cowboys, going 3-9 and not winning any conference games. After starting Alan Bowman at quarterback for the majority of the past two seasons, OSU is left with three young players to fill the position going into next season.
While Garret Rangel had a solid outing against BYU before suffering a season-ending injury, and Maealiuaki Smith showed some promise in the final two games, OSU still has reasons to be cautious about the position. Through two years in Stillwater, Zane Flores still has yet to see the field, and neither of the two who have played can be viewed as a reliable option.
That led to the Cowboys pursuing North Texas transfer Chandler Morris, who played at TCU under OSU’s newly hired offensive coordinator Doug Meacham. OSU’s pursuit of Morris officially ended on Monday when the veteran passer committed to Virginia.
Morris had one of the best seasons in college football last season, throwing for 3,774 yards and 31 touchdowns with the Mean Green. While many at OSU were interested in seeing the young guys compete, guys like Morris aren’t often available in the portal for the Cowboys.
That is also why OSU should steer clear of going after any other quarterbacks in the portal. Morris is a gunslinger who has experience playing with the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator and has a proven track record. He was a unique prospect in the portal who perfectly fit the Cowboys.
No one else in the portal will check the boxes of Morris and be a clearly better route than what OSU might have in Rangel, Smith and Flores. With Bowman out of the picture, those three can have an intriguing quarterback battle over the next few months and enter 2025 with a clear direction for the future under center.
