Oklahoma State Should Still Be Portal Landing Spot Despite Recent Struggles
Oklahoma State has been among the worst teams in the country over the past two seasons, but Stillwater should still be a desirable destination this offseason.
Over the past couple of years, the Cowboys have seen almost no success on the football field. From blowouts against Big 12 opponents to disappointing upsets against other bad FBS teams, the Cowboys haven’t had much to be excited about.
Add in that OSU has had some of the worst talent in the Big 12, and there hasn’t been much reason for optimism, either. Yet, the Cowboys might have begun moving in the right direction after firing Mike Gundy, potentially giving the program the jolt it needs to get back on track.
Over the past couple of months, OSU has had the luxury of beginning its search for the program’s next head coach while the season is ongoing. Although it was evident at the time of Gundy’s firing that the school had effectively punted on the 2025 season, it was also clear that the program was ready to make any moves necessary to get OSU back to being a contender in the Big 12.
Despite the fact that OSU has managed to win only two games against FBS opponents over the past two years, it should still be a desirable landing spot for players in the portal this offseason for several reasons. Perhaps the biggest reason recruits should still want to make their way to Stillwater is the fan support.
Although OSU has seen little success on the field, there has still been some energy inside Boone Pickens Stadium throughout the season. From the shirtless section to bananas and more, the Cowboys have had plenty of supporters in the stands.
Beyond what happens in the crowd, OSU should also have plenty of financial support for players after hiring a new coach. Although money certainly runs the show in this era of college football, the Cowboys will also be able to pitch players on building a winner.
Although things haven’t looked great lately, OSU can point to the nearly two decades of winning seasons under Gundy and even point to the success new coaches are having in basketball and wrestling over the past few seasons.
Sure, OSU has been among the worst programs in the FBS since 2024 and continues to look bad on the field, but all it takes is one good offseason to turn things around.