Oklahoma State Shut Out by Colorado in Embarrassing Season Finale
Oklahoma State’s disastrous 2024 season is finally over.
OSU lost its season finale against No. 25 Colorado 52-0 on Friday at Folsom Field in Boulder. In a season of poor performances, OSU saved its worst for last. Thanks to a final drive with more yards than the rest of the game combined, OSU finished with 147 total yards, its fewest in a game since a 109-yard performance in Bedlam in 2009.
With the game already out of reach in the fourth quarter, Maealiuaki Smith threw a pick six to former OSU player DJ McKinney, whose celebration in the end zone drew an unsportsmanlike conduct. McKinney’s play is one of many that has gone against OSU this season but perfectly summed up not only Friday’s game but the entire season.
After OSU’s defense stepped up and held the Buffaloes scoreless in the second quarter to escape the first half down three touchdowns, it quickly let go of the ropes after halftime. A 69-yard pass from Shedeur Sanders to LaJohntay Wester extended the Buffaloes' lead less than a minute into the third quarter. After yet another poor OSU possession, Travis Hunter found the end zone for the second time on an 8-yard catch.
Hunter added to his Heisman campaign early, picking off Maealiuaki Smith on the first drive of the game. Colorado quickly capitalized on the turnover with a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead. It never got much better for the Cowboys.
OSU’s ensuing drive stalled out and its next drive ended early after Brennan Presley fumbled a catch in his own territory. Shedeur Sanders threw a couple of touchdowns, including one to Hunter, to take a 21-0 lead into the second quarter.
OSU’s offense never came along in the first half, but the defense did just enough to get out of the first half without any more damage being done. Still, without any consistency or rhythm offensively, OSU’s task of beating a ranked team on the road was nearly impossible.
