Oklahoma State Snubbed From ESPN's Top 25 College Football Stadiums
Oklahoma State did not make the cut for ESPN’s top 25 college football stadiums.
Over the past few seasons, OSU has been one of the best home teams in the country, losing only two times at Boone Pickens Stadium in the past three years. However, success at home does not necessarily translate to being one of the best stadiums in the country, at least according to ESPN’s ranking.
For the rankings, ESPN polled 14 of its college football writers and had them rank their top 20 stadiums. Every first-place vote was worth 20 points, every second-place vote worth 19 and so on. LSU’s Tiger Stadium earned the top spot on the list, with the Rose Bowl and Michigan Stadium rounding out the top three.
READ MORE: OSU Football: Nonconference Opponent Picked to Finish Near Bottom of SEC Standings
OSU’s Boone Pickens Stadium was one of the 42 teams to receive a vote but did not crack the top 25. Instead, the Cowboys’ home finished 36th with 14 points. Colorado, BYU, Utah and West Virginia joined OSU as the five Big 12 teams to receive votes but not make the top 25.
Recent Big 12 departures Oklahoma and Texas each made the list, but not by much. OU’s Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium was No. 24, while Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium was No. 25.
In fact, OU and Texas were the closest the Big 12 got to making the top 25, as no team currently in the conference made it in. Former members Nebraska and Texas A&M made an appearance, but the SEC seemingly dominated the list.
The Cowboys will make their next visit to a top-25 stadium in 2025 when they travel to Autzen Stadium to begin their home-and-home with Oregon. However, there is still a chance for the Cowboys to play in one this season if they make the College Football Playoff.
READ MORE: Limiting Turnovers 'X Factor' For Oklahoma State in 2024
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.