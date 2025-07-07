Oklahoma State Snubbed From Preseason All-Big 12 Teams
Oklahoma State is getting disrespected ahead of Big 12 Media Days.
On Tuesday, the Big 12 football season will unofficially kick off with media days in Frisco, Texas. With a full slate of coaches and players to represent their schools on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Big 12 will get a glimpse into the next chapter of the conference.
While the Big 12 won’t have a preseason poll this year, the conference still released Preseason All-Big 12 teams for offense and defense. In 2024, OSU graced these teams, with Ollie Gordon II even being named the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Things went downhill for the Cowboys in 2024, and now they’ve ended up in a much different position going into 2025.
This season, the Cowboys are nowhere to be found on either preseason team. With players like Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt headlining the selections, OSU clearly has a lot to prove when the season kicks off this fall.
Of course, OSU entering next season without a single player on an All-Big 12 team isn’t all that surprising with how many players departed Stillwater after 2024. Mike Gundy and the Cowboys always knew they’d be entering the 2025 season without a household name on the roster, but they still have some players with an opportunity to rise to the occasion next season.
Some of those players who make a leap next season have already been with the program over the past few years and are looking to take another step and want to see it through with the Cowboys. Meanwhile, there are plenty of potential candidates who came over through the transfer portal looking to make their mark on the Big 12.
In any case, Gundy and his team knew that they would have plenty of doubters to prove wrong next season, and this is only the beginning of the journey to redemption. After winning three games, it’s fair to see OSU without a single name on either team, but the Cowboys have a few months to change their fate for the All-Big 12 teams after the season.