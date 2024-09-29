Oklahoma State Star Gets Injury Update Following Blowout Loss
After dropping to 3-2 on the season, the Oklahoma State Cowboys can't afford many more bad breaks this season. They're already without one star defender for an extended period of time, and another went down on Saturday as Oklahoma State was routed in a 42-20 loss to Kansas State in Manhattan.
In the fourth quarter of the blowout loss, Cowboys star linebacker Nick Martin suffered an injury which saw him quickly enter the injury tent. It was reported that he suffered a knee injury. After the game, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy gave a slight injury update for Martin.
"Good news was that he was walking around on his own. The bad news was that he was limping," Gundy explained.
His injury is certainly something to keep an eye on moving forward. Collin Oliver, the team's best defender is already sidelined, as is linebacker Justin Wright. Another injury to that position group would be brutal.
Some more good news, though, is that Oklahoma State is entering their bye week. They need a week off to regroup and for Gundy to find a spark for the team. They've now lost a second straight game, dropping to 0-2 in conference play.
Martin finished the game with eight total tackles and one tackle for loss. He's a do-it-all backer and makes plays at every level throughout the game.
The Cowboys rolled into the Little Apple as 5.5-point underdogs and ended up suffering a 22-point loss. There's plenty of reflecting that needs to be done for the Cowboys over the course of the bye week.
BYU has been playing solid lately, too, so there's a solid chance Oklahoma State falls to 3-3 on the season and 0-3 in Big 12 play, especially if they lose Martin for a game or don't improve offensively.
