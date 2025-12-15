Oklahoma State Starting QB to Enter Transfer Portal

Oklahoma State’s starting quarterback is set to enter the transfer portal.

On Monday, ESPN’s Max Olson reported that OSU quarterback Zane Flores will be entering the transfer portal after three seasons in Stillwater. Flores sat out his first two seasons as a redshirt and medical redshirt before taking the field for the first time as a redshirt freshman in 2025.

Flores’ 2025 campaign started with him as the backup for the Cowboys, but that quickly shifted when Hauss Hejny suffered a season-ending foot injury in the first quarter of the season. Coming in during the second quarter of OSU’s season opener against UT Martin, Flores maintained his role as the Cowboys’ top quarterback for the rest of the season when he was healthy.

Playing in nine games this season, Flores threw for 1,490 yards, three touchdowns and seven interceptions, making him one of many OSU players to struggle. Flores’ best game of the season came in a 38-21 loss at Kansas to begin November, throwing for 235 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, with that game marking the first time he had thrown a touchdown all year.

Sep 27, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Zane Flores (6) passes during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Flores’ departure isn’t all that surprising, given the Cowboys’ coaching change and his overall struggles across his three seasons with the team. Yet, it will still be quite interesting to see where Flores might land.

Throughout the 2025 season, Flores had some clear limitations on the field against some of the Big 12 competition he faced and often seemed not to be ready to play at the power conference level. Still, his numbers improved throughout the year and could be someone worth taking a chance on for another power four squad.

As for the Cowboys, Flores’ departure likely changes almost nothing for Eric Morris and company as the program enters a new era. Flores was clearly not ready to be a quarterback for a winning team in the Big 12 and was likely never going to be a part of Morris’ plans moving forward, even as a backup.

With Hejny’s status still up in the air and the potential for North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker to follow Morris to Stillwater, the quarterback situation was never going to have room for Flores to succeed in 2026 and beyond.

Ultimately, things never worked out for Flores in Stillwater despite coming in as a highly intriguing recruit. As the Cowboys and Flores enter the next steps of their careers, a split was the best decision for both sides.