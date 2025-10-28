Oklahoma State Still Fighting Throughout Rough Season
Oklahoma State hasn’t won since August, but the Cowboys are still putting it all on the field.
OSU is coming off a 42-0 loss to Texas Tech and is still searching for its first Big 12 win since 2023. With only four games left this season, OSU will take another crack at it on Saturday at Kansas, and it will be doing so with the same attitude it’s had throughout the year.
While the Cowboys haven’t been able to put together a winning performance since Week 1, they are still fighting. As OSU interim coach Doug Meacham said on Monday, the Cowboys simply aren’t ready to give up despite another rough loss.
"I said a few things, and it got a pretty good response back from most of the unit,” Meacham said. “There's still some juice there, probably as much now as there was two weeks ago, in terms of what I'm looking at. That's a testament to the kinds of kids we have and what kind of jobs the coaches that are here have done for those guys.
"Just pushing the message that this is adversity, you're going to go through worse in life, and this is going to train you on how to be prepared down the road. How you respond right now is going to mean a lot to everybody who is watching you, and this is how they're going to remember you for a while.”
That mentality is as important as anything for a team in OSU’s position. Despite the results not coming, the Cowboys have to be committed to the process on an individual and program level to get out of this situation in the coming years.
Of course, that mentality isn’t just something Meacham is preaching for no reason. OSU players like Gavin Freeman continue to give it their all on a weekly basis, even if the scoreboard and the stat sheet don’t look pretty.
"We still have the same fight, that's not going to change from week to week,” Freeman said. “No matter how the game goes, if we lose or win, our effort and our want to play and be behind everybody's back, that's going to be our No. 1 priority, and that's not going to change for sure."
OSU’s resolve will be tested again this weekend on the road against Kansas as a hefty underdog yet again. With only four games remaining, the Cowboys are running out of chances to add a second win this season.