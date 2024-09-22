Oklahoma State Superstar Sends Message to Fanbase Following Utah Loss
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are disappointed with the result they came away with on Saturday, taking a 22-19 loss to the Utah Utes. Evidently, the final score makes the game look much closer than it truly was.
Once again, Oklahoma State superstar running back Ollie Gordon. After winning the Doak Walker Award a season ago, his only strong performance this year has come against an FCS program. This matches the same production, in general, the Cowboys have put together this season.
The 3-0 start in non-conference was shaky, as Oklahoma State nearly lost to Arkansas, but a loss against Utah might be exactly what Gordon and the Cowboys needed. Gordon tallied just 42 yards on 11 carries against the Utes.
Crossing 100 rushing yards and cashing in a touchdown or two each game in 2023 set the standard high for Gordon, and he's been unable to match that production thus far in 2024. After the loss, the superstar running back took to X (formerly Twitter) to send a message to the Cowboys fanbase.
"Count us out if you want to… it’ll be your biggest regret," Gordon wrote.
Considering Utah was shorthanded, the loss might sting a little bit more for Oklahoma State. Should Gordon return to the high-level production he's capable of, as he has proven in the past, the Cowboys can find better results moving forward.
Evidently, the improvement starts with the offensive line, but Gordon then has to make proper reads, miss tackles and make the electric plays the fanbase is accustomed to.
A hungry Oklahoma State team taking down Kansas State on the road next weekend could be a great momentum-shifter.
