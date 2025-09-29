Oklahoma State Target Ryder Waddell: 'Nothing Changes, I Want to be at OSU'
The recent coaching shake-up at Oklahoma State has many fans of Cowboy football on the edge of their seats when it comes to future recruiting. Former head football coach Mike Gundy was a big-time name, and many 2026 recruits have already decommitted from the Pokes as the future of the program is uncertain.
One of the top defensive targets in the state is entering his sophomore season on the football field and has already expressed major interest in the Oklahoma State football program. Ryder Waddell has all the tools a college football program is looking for in a prep player, and the 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive nightmare hasn't even scratched the surface of his ability.
"Nothing changes for me; losing a coach like Mike Gundy is hard to swallow. However, I'd still love to play for Oklahoma State. NIL and the portal has changed the business of college football; it will be challenging for anyone who takes the reins, but they will be coaching an excellent University and for an awesome fan base," Waddell recently mentioned to OK State on SI.
Waddell has been vocal about his love for Oklahoma State football and recently touched down on campus for a gameday visit during the Pokes' Turnpike showdown with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.
"The energy at Boone Pickens was crazy — you could feel it as soon as you walked in. The crowd, the noise, and just the way the whole place came alive was on another level compared to high school games. Poteau has a great atmosphere, but Boone Pickens felt like something you dream about playing in," said Waddell about his gameday visit.
The 2028 product has already logged a DI offer from the University of Texas San Antonio, and his stock will only rise in the coming years. When asked if he had connected with any coaches during his recent visit, Waddell had this to say.
"I did get a chance to talk with some of the coaches over dinner, Justin Gordon particularly, and they really emphasized how important linebackers are in Oklahoma State's system. They talked about playing fast, being physical, and how much they rely on linebackers to set the tone on defense. That definitely fired me up."
Waddell has been on fire this season on both sides of the football. He currently leads the team in tackles with 48, quarterback sacks and tackles for loss. Waddell has been a key factor on offense and is one of the top redzone targets for the Pirate offense. His ability screams Cowboy football, and he could be a force of nature in the Big 12.
"Experiencing a Big 12 gameday at Oklahoma State made a big impression on me. It gave me a glimpse of the level of football I want to play at, and I could definitely see myself running out of that tunnel and taking the field under the lights at Boone Pickens someday," Waddell added.
The Cowboys are high on his list, and all he is waiting on is for the Pokes to show him he is high on their list.