Can Familiar Foe Save Oklahoma State From Going Winless in Big 12 Play?
Oklahoma State is in its second losing season under Mike Gundy, and a familiar foe could prevent a winless Big 12 schedule.
OSU entered the 2024 season with hopes of winning the Big 12 and competing for a spot in the College Football Playoff. However, the Cowboys have fallen mightily since their 3-0 start and top 15 spot in the ranking.
OSU’s top 15 matchup against Utah in Week 4 was the first of seven straight losses. Since falling in Stillwater, OSU has looked like a shell of the team that won 10 games and made the 2023 Big 12 Championship.
As the season progressed, OSU’s goals changed seemingly with every passing week. From still holding out hope for a trip to Arlington to hoping to make a bowl game, OSU’s goal is even simpler now: avoid going winless in Big 12 play.
The Cowboys haven’t been in a position to go winless in Big 12 play in November since their 2005 campaign. That year, the Cowboys had much lower expectations but still started 3-0 before finishing 4-7.
OSU finished with a 1-7 record in Big 12 play but entered November 0-5. Coming off of a bye week in November, the Cowboys were set for a Senior Day matchup against Texas Tech. OSU won 24-17 with Al Peña’s 1-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left pushing the Cowboys ahead in their upset of the No. 13 Red Raiders.
This season, OSU is set for a Senior Day matchup against Texas Tech after a bye week still looking for its first Big 12 win. While many of OSU’s “worsts” this season have routed back to the 2005 season, this time OSU’s 2005 campaign could give a glimmer of hope to Gundy’s squad.
Winning against a Big 12 opponent has eluded the Cowboys to this point, but they’ve got one more chance to make it happen in Stillwater.
