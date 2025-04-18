Oklahoma State to Add Field-Level Suites at Boone Pickens Stadium
Oklahoma State home games will look a bit different next season.
After an offseason full of changes to the roster and coaching staff, the Cowboys will also change how some fans get to experience home games. On Friday, OSU announced that the team will have field-level suites beginning next season. The suites are set to be placed in the east end zone by Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Along with the new seating options in the east end zone, the Cowboys will also have another couple of tailgating options, including a new tailgating area inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Since the end of the 2024 season, the Cowboys have done just about everything they can to reel fans back in. The program has made plenty of strides to ensure fans stay engaged and excited about OSU football.
From the Boys From Oklahoma concert series that raised funds for NIL to bringing in new coaches and players who have brought a newfound excitement to football in Stillwater, OSU’s fanbase has plenty to look forward to. While there is no guarantee all of OSU’s moves this offseason will lead to success in 2025 or beyond, they have at least made strides to get back to a championship level.
Considering the moves OSU has made this offseason, there will be some expectations for the Cowboys to get back to the top of the Big 12. Although it might not make a jump back into the championship game discussion next season, a bowl appearance could be the bare minimum for the Cowboys.
Considering all of the immense changes happened while retaining Mike Gundy, the Cowboys know they have a leader who can get the program through such a transformative period. While most 3-9 teams would have little to no expectations in the following year, OSU has proven time and time again that it can be at its best when it has been counted out.
After being a favorite in the Big 12 coming into last season, OSU will likely be near the bottom of the conference as the 2025 season nears. Still, the Cowboys know what they have and should be ready to compete next season.