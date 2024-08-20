Oklahoma State to Feature NIL QR Codes on Helmet
Oklahoma State will have a unique feature on its helmet next season.
On Tuesday, OSU announced it will have a QR code on the back of its helmet, which will direct fans to the general team fund for every student-athlete on the roster. This gives another opportunity for those watching the Cowboys on Saturdays this year to donate via Pokes With A Purpose’s “Saddle Up Campaign.”
The team will also have QR codes on various other objects, including players’ bags and the OSU football equipment truck. Although OSU coach Mike Gundy has had mixed feelings on NIL throughout the past few years, he seems excited about the newest innovation.
"This is a revolutionary step forward to help keep Oklahoma State football ahead of the game," Gundy said. "It gives a chance for everyday fans across the world to have a real impact when it comes to supporting the NIL efforts for Cowboy football. I'm thrilled about this opportunity for our players."
The QR codes are not expected to be scanned by fans in the stadium but rather by fans at home. The Cowboys are hoping close shots on broadcast or photos from the game will drive donations.
While the new NIL campaign will not directly impact the roster in 2024, things like this could impact future recruits as they decide whether to come to Stillwater. Of course, OSU’s current roster has reaped the benefits of NIL already, and that has helped put the program in a position to compete for a Big 12 title next season.
Led by Ollie Gordon, the Cowboys’ offense could be electric next season. With so much veteran talent on that side, OSU could look like a well-oiled machine to begin the season. Meanwhile, the defense will have an abundance of returners for defensive coordinator Bryan Natdo’s second season, and his unit will be critical to the Cowboys’ aspirations.
