Cowboy Basketball Adds Canadian Transfer Forward
Oklahoma State has another addition to its roster for 2024-25.
On Monday, OSU announced the signing of Canadian forward Mikey Kelvin II. Kelvin spent the previous three seasons playing at Queens University in Canada and will make the transition to the NCAA next season.
Last season, Kelvin averaged 10.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks for Queens, as he helped the team make it to Canada’s version of the Elite Eight in each of the past three years. He also helped his team win its first conference title since 1957. Joining Steve Lutz in Stillwater next season, Kelvin will be a part of the beginning of a new era of OSU men’s basketball.
"Mikey is a great young man who has competed and excelled at the highest level of Canadian university basketball,” Lutz said. “He's long, athletic and shoots the three well. He has only been playing basketball since his junior year of high school but has already had a great deal of success, including a run to Canada's national championship game. We're excited to have him join the Cowboy Family this year."
OSU hired Lutz in the spring, and he has transformed the roster in his few months in Stillwater. After the Cowboys fired seven-year coach Mike Boynton, Lutz took over a few weeks later, with most contributors from 2024 entering the transfer portal during that gap. Despite a depleted roster upon his arrival, Lutz has built the roster by adding a number of transfers and has a squad that will look to compete in the Big 12 next season.
Finishing in the top half of the conference seems like a long shot, but Lutz will look to create a new culture and feel in Gallagher-Iba Arena, and Kelvin will be along for the ride.
