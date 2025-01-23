Oklahoma State to Host Spring Football Finale in April
Oklahoma State won’t have a spring game, but fans will still be in Boone Pickens Stadium in April.
On Thursday, OSU coach Mike Gundy spoke to the media for the first time this offseason. Along with discussing his restructured contract, NIL, coaching hires and more, Gundy wasted no time addressing what spring ball would look like.
Gundy announced the team will have a spring finale on April 19, allowing fans to come to the stadium. Gundy also said there are plans for there to be a 30-minute fan access period before the practice and another 30-minute session after the practice.
“Give the fans a chance to see some of the new players and get a chance to see some of the coaches on the field,” Gundy said. “We’ve got a lot of things scheduled. Looking forward to it, and, as I said, it’s an exciting time for everybody, particularly myself.”
With construction inside Boone Pickens Stadium taking place over the past two years, this will be OSU’s first opportunity to have fans attend a spring practice since the 2022 season. That year, OSU also chose not to have a spring game because of depth issues.
While there have been many changes over the past few years, no offseason has seen more change within the program than this year. Not only does OSU have an almost entirely new coaching staff, it also has a plethora of differences on the roster, with many players who have left or graduated and additions through the transfer portal.
While most of OSU’s incoming freshmen won’t be around until the summer, the Cowboys will still get to showcase plenty of new faces on the field in April. OSU fans could also get a glimpse of what the product on the field will look like next season as Todd Grantham and Doug Meacham take over as coordinators.
OSU’s spring period will be the first step for the program as it looks to improve upon its 3-9 campaign in 2024. While there are no guarantees that the team’s drastic changes will lead to success, it seems the Cowboys are committed to having a much different season in 2025.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.