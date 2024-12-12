Oklahoma State's Transfer Portal Exodus Continues
Oklahoma State’s 2024 season didn’t go as planned, and its wild offseason is only getting started.
On Monday, the transfer portal opened for the December window, and some OSU players took advantage by putting their names in. The most notable names to go in on Monday were Kendal Daniels, De’Zhaun Stribling and Isaia Glass.
Of course, that was only Monday’s crop of announcements. Others, such as Lyrik Rawls and Da’Wain Lofton, announced their intentions to transfer in the days and weeks leading up to the portal’s opening.
The Cowboys had another batch of players enter the portal on Thursday morning, including running back AJ Green. Entering the year ready to play his final season of college football, Green ended up taking a redshirt.
He suffered a leg injury in the spring that kept him out the entire season and never allowed him to touch the field as a Cowboy. After transferring from Arkansas before the season, Green looked to be a reliable backup behind Ollie Gordon, who could also make an impact as a returner. Instead, Green will be finishing his college career elsewhere.
His departure, along with the rest of OSU’s offensive losses, could have something to do with the Cowboys’ lack of an offensive coordinator. After firing Kasey Dunn last week, OSU has yet to hire his replacement. The Cowboys fired Bryan Nardo on the same day but have already hired Todd Grantham as the next defensive coordinator, and he has already begun to fill out his staff.
Of course, the coaching staff, or lack thereof, is far from the only factor in OSU’s roster departing. Many players are likely interested in a fresh start after receiving little playing time in Stillwater or want to showcase themselves elsewhere after enduring a 3-9 season.
In any case, OSU needs to make some splashes in the portal to replenish what it’s losing.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.