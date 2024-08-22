Oklahoma State Unveils First Depth Chart for 2024 Season
Oklahoma State has released its first depth chart for a highly anticipated 2024 season.
On Thursday, the Cowboys unveiled their depth chart ahead of their season-opening matchup against South Dakota State. While the chart had a few interesting pieces, it looked mostly as anticipated as the team prepares for kickoff in nine days.
Alan Bowman is slotted in as the starting quarterback as he goes into “19th grade.” Meanwhile, Garret Rangel and Zane Flores could split times as the second string.
Reigning Doak Walker Award winner Ollie Gordon II is slated to have Sesi Vailahi and Trent Howland backing him up. Other offensive weapons include starting wide receivers De’Zhaun Stribling, Brennan Presley and Rashod Owens. As expected, Ohio transfer Tyler Foster will be the Cowboys’ top tight end, joining the five returning starters along the offensive line.
With so much returning talent, the Cowboys have little drama concerning starters on the depth chart. However, there will be some key battles for the first-string slots defensively.
Cameron Epps and transfer Kobe Hylton will battle for a starting spot at safety, while Dylan Smith and Lyrik Rawls will also be in a battle to start.
At nose tackle, returning producers Collin Clay and Justin Kirkland seem poised to split time up front after having solid seasons in 2023. The Cowboys are also slated to start a trio of stars at linebacker. Collin Oliver, Nick Martin and Kendal Daniels all enter the season as linebackers on the depth chart.
As for special teams, Wes Pahl and Hudson Kaak look poised to alternate at punter again this season, with both attempting at least 27 punts in 2023. On the opposite end, Brennan Presley will be the Cowboys’ main returner as the electric receiver enters his final year in Stillwater.
While there are still many battles to be won as the season kicks off, the Cowboys’ continuity is apparent with so much certainty on the first depth chart. They will get a chance to show the importance of that continuity on Aug. 31 at 1 p.m. when SDSU puts a 29-game winning streak on the line in Stillwater.
