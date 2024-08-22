OSU Basketball to Face FAU in First Round of Charleston Classic
Oklahoma State knows another nonconference opponent for next season.
While the Cowboys have been slated to play in the Charleston Classic for months, they learned who their first opponent will be on Thursday. Jon Rothstein reported that OSU will match up against Florida Atlantic in the first round.
Those teams will be part of the eight-team field, joining Miami, Drake, Nevada, Vanderbilt, Seton Hall and VCU. This will be OSU’s second appearance in the Charleston Classic, finishing third in its first appearance in 2015.
The Cowboys’ game will mark one of the first premier matchups as both schools begin a new era. As Steve Lutz takes over for OSU, John Janus will be in his first year at the helm for the Owls. The former coaches for each team were hired at Michigan during the offseason, with Dusty May taking the head coaching job and Mike Boynton joining his staff.
As Lutz enters his first season in Stillwater, he has built a roster through the transfer portal that will look to compete in the Big 12. Of course, nonconference battles like the Charleston Classic could pave the way for a successful season.
While Lutz has brought some enthusiasm to the program, expectations will be low in year one. After stars from last season, such as Javon Small and Brandon Garrison, transferred, the Cowboys are projected to be one of the worst teams in the conference.
However, the team’s additions include a number of veteran players who can help OSU get through a lack of chemistry in the first few weeks. Players such as Davonte Davis and Arturo Dean will be essential for the Cowboys in the first few games as they look to establish a solid defense and learn to play in Lutz’s system.
