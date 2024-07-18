Oklahoma State Unveils Themes For Home Games in 2024
Oklahoma State is looking to compete for a Big 12 championship, and home-field advantage could play a significant role.
Oklahoma State has been one of the best teams in the Big 12 throughout the past few seasons, which includes immense success on its home field. In the past three seasons, OSU has made two Big 12 title games while also having only two home losses.
On Wednesday and Thursday, OSU revealed its themes for every home game this season:
Aug. 31 - South Dakota State
With an afternoon kickoff to begin the season, OSU wants fans to wear orange for Aggie Day. The SDSU squad will come into Stillwater as the two-time defending national champions, so a win is far from guaranteed but still expected.
Sept. 7 - Arkansas
For their matchup against an SEC foe, the Cowboys will stripe the stadium in orange and white. In Week 2, the Cowboys will also induct legendary OSU player Leslie O’Neal into the Ring of Honor.
Sept. 21 - Utah
In the Cowboys' first conference game, they will hold Educator’s Weekend. Although it is the first Big 12 game, the Cowboys’ matchup against the Utes could play a significant role in the Big 12 title race.
Oct. 5 - West Virginia
OSU’s matchup against West Virginia will take place on Family Weekend. The Mountaineers won on their last trip to Stillwater in 2022, so the Cowboys will look to avenge that loss before their first bye week of the year.
Nov. 2 - Arizona State
Although it typically happens in October, OSU’s Homecoming game will be on the first weekend of November. This should be a fun weekend for the Cowboys, considering they will be playing the team that is projected to finish last in the Big 12.
Nov. 23 - Texas Tech
The Cowboys will have Senior Day in their final home game, and it could be one of the longest pre-game ceremonies in recent OSU history. With so many players returning for their final season, emotions could be running high in many players’ Boone Pickens Stadium finale.
