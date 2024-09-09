Oklahoma State Updates Depth Chart After Crushing Injury
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are heading into their Week 3 contest against the Tulsa Hurricanes looking to remain perfect in non-conference play.
In Week 2, the Cowboys squeaked out a two-overtime victory against the Arkansas Razorbacks, though a key defender suffered an injury in the process. After the game, it sounded as if linebacker Collin Oliver would miss the rest of the season for Oklahoma State with an injury suffered during the game.
On Monday, the Cowboys released an updated depth chart ahead of the Tulsa contest, though Oliver remained listed as one of the team's starting linebackers. Still, he's going to be out for the game.
It'll be interesting to see where Oliver's injury stands come this weekend, and Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy will likely provide updates on his status as time rolls on. The linebacker is crucial to Oklahoma State's success, and missing his impact will be a crushing blow to the program for the season.
Gundy put it simply, "It's going to be a while" before Oliver can return, citing they won't have an update for a month or so. His injury isn't listed as season-ending, though there's no sure timeline.
Oliver is incredible at setting the edge and is a consistent disruptor in the backfield. Between him and Justin Wright missing time at the linebacker position, the Cowboys are going to be shorthanded at the position.
So, the depth chart isn't quite updated, but Oklahoma State is going to have to look at the reserves to find out how to address the linebacker position. Whether it be an underclassman stepping up or schematic change, Oliver's absence will bring change in Stillwater.
