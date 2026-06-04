Oklahoma State vs. Murray State: The Matchups That Will Decide the Game

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will play their final non-conference game of 2026 against the Murray State Racers on Sept. 19.

Murray State is part of the Missouri Valley Football Conference and a member of FCS. This is the kind of game that should be a dress rehearsal for the Cowboys as they prepare to play West Virginia in their Big 12 opener the following week.

The Racers have won just two games in the past two seasons. Oklahoma State hasn't done much better if one is being honest, which is the reason why Eric Morris is now the new head coach.

But Oklahoma State can't afford to take any game or any opponent lightly. That's why it's important to take Murray State seriously, even though their track record the past two seasons suggest otherwise. Entering this game in September, these are the two matchups worth watching.

North Texas QB Drew Mestemaker vs. Murray State Pass Rush

Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker hands off to running back Caleb Hawkins in a spring game. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If there is a single offensive matchup to watch, it's this one. Mestemaker followed Morris from North Texas to Oklahoma State and has already been installed as the starter going into fall workouts. It's easy to see why.

In Morris’ version of the Air Raid offense Mestemaker led FBS in three different categories including passing yards as North Texas reached the American Conference championship game. It didn't take for him to decide to follow his boss north the Stillwater.

Murray state had six sacks last season. The Racers had an awful time getting to the quarterback. If Oklahoma State protects Mestemaker adequately, he could have a good game and could make this a rout early. But if Murray state can get good pressure on the quarterback and force him into making early mistakes or speeding up his reads, then it could be a longer afternoon than anticipated.

Oklahoma State Defensive Line vs. Murray State RB Tyrell Campbell

Oklahoma State defensive player Saadiq Clements. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just about everything for the Cowboys defense will be new in 2026, including their defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity. His defense at North Texas last season did a good job of stopping the run. At OSU that will start with a couple of transfers — Saadiq Clements and Jerry Lawson. They're the projected starters on the interior defensive line.

Want to reduce the playbook for a bad team? Stop the run. That means focusing on Tyrell Campbell, who is Murray State’s leading returning rusher with 135 yards and a touchdown. He didn’t gain many yards but his 5.0 yards per carry average was the best on the team.

With a relatively inexperienced position group and only a couple of transfers to compete with, Campbell figures to be the guy that the Cowboys must slow down. If Oklahoma State slows down the run game and forces the Races into long passing situations on third down the chances are good the Cowboys can get them off the field quickly and often.