Oklahoma State Football Class of 2027 Commitment Tracker: Who's Joining Cowboys

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are hot on the recruiting trail trying to nail down a great Class of 2027 for the football program.

New head coach Eric Morris had to hustle to keep what he could from Mike Gundy’s last recruiting class and put together his own group after he took the job in December.

The Class of 2027 will be his first full recruiting cycle as head coach and he's hoping to make a splash that will help the Cowboys turn around their fortunes after going 1-11 in 2025.

Throughout the recruiting cycle, Oklahoma State on SI will keep this tracker updated with every player that commits to the Cowboys.

May 31: WR Talan Scott Commits

Talan Scott, a wide receiver from Queen City, Ariz., committed to the Cowboys after his official visit weekend at the end of May. He was the second wide receiver to commit to join the program and the first from a non-adjacent state. He played his junior season at American Leadership Academy.

Scott announced his commitment on social media. At the time he committed he was considered a three-star player.

May 23: Bryson Brown Commits

Brown announced his commitment to the Cowboys during a YouTube Live at his high school. He plays safety for Broken Bow High School in Broken Bow, Okla. He was the second in-state recruit to commit to the Cowboys and was considered a three-star recruit the time. He was also the first defensive player that decided to commit.

May 21: Cooper Hooker Commits

Hooker became the first in-state recruit to commit for 2027 when he announced he was coming to Stillwater. At the time, the Quapaw, Okla., product was considered the No. 1 wide receiver in Oklahoma and was seen as a three-star prospect. He will play for Pryor High School for his senior year. He made his official visit to Oklahoma State shortly after his commitment.

April 4: Carson White Commits

White was the first player to commit to Oklahoma State for the Class of 2027. He was also the first offensive player and the first quarterback. The three star passer from Iowa Colony High School in Iowa Colony, Texas, gave Oklahoma State some relief that they had talent in their quarterback pipeline going into the rest of the recruiting cycle.