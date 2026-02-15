Belmont vs. Murray State Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Sunday, Feb. 15

The two best teams in the Missouri Valley Conference face off on Sunday night, as the Belmont Bruins hit the road to play the Murray State Racers.

Murray State is two games back of the Bruins in the MVC standings, and it already has a 17-point road loss to the Bruins.

Yet, oddsmakers have the Racers set as favorites in this matchup.

Murray State loves to push the pace (18th in the country in adjusted tempo, per KenPom), and that led to these teams combining for 189 points in their first meeting.

Belmont suffered a recent loss to Bradley – just the second road loss of the season for the Bruins – but it bounced back with a five-point win over Northern Iowa.

Can the Bruins cover as road dogs on Sunday?

Let’s examine the latest betting odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this battle between two elite mid-major squads.

Belmont vs. Murray State Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Belmont +1.5 (-112)

Murray State -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Belmont: -102

Murray State: -118

Total

167.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Belmont vs. Murray State How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 15

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: CFSB Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Belmont record: 23-4

Murray State record: 19-8

Belmont vs. Murray State Key Player to Watch

Tyler Lundblade, Guard, Belmont

The leading scorer for the Bruins this season, Lundblade had a massive game against Murray State earlier this season.

He led the Bruins with 27 points on 8-of-15 shooting (3-for-10 from 3), and he enters the rematch on Sunday averaging 16.1 points per game. Lundblade is part of the reason that the Bruins are the best shooting team in the country, as he’s knocking down 39.6 percent of his 3s. The Bruins are shooting 40.0 percent from deep as a team in the 2025-26 campaign.

Murray State ranks outside the top-200 in the country in defensive rating, so Lundblade should be in line for another big scoring game tonight.

Belmont vs. Murray State Prediction and Pick

Murray State is 11-5 in MVC play, but it hasn’t exactly dominated as of late.

The Racers have dropped five of their last eight conference games, including a 29-point loss to Northern Iowa.

The Bruins just beat Northern Iowa in their last game, and Belmont’s only two MVC losses were on the road against Bradley and a one-point home loss to Southern Illinois. This Bruins team is a solid 7-5 against the spread on the road, and it hung 103 points on Murray State in their first meeting.

KenPom has the Bruins at No. 60 in its latest rankings, as it ranks 45th in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency. Belmont is also No. 1 in the country in effective field goal percentage.

So, this offense can fill it up, especially against a Murray State team that plays at a fast pace and ranks 225th in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency.

I think oddsmakers are giving us a gift with the Bruins being set as underdogs on Sunday, and I love taking them at +1.5 or to win outright in this matchup.

Pick: Belmont +1.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

