Oklahoma State vs. SDSU: Top Performers According to PFF
The Oklahoma State Cowboys started the 2024 college football season off strong, defeating the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 44-20.
The Jackrabbits were riding a 29-game win streak while piling two straight National Championships along the way heading into Stillwater. Led by quarterback Alan Bowman and running back Ollie Gordon, the Cowboys put together a strong performance to start the season off right.
Here's how Pro Football Focus graded the top performances for the Cowboys on both sides of the ball.
Offense:
Alan Bowman, 85.0 PFF grade. Bowman's steady play under center is going to be what inevitably unlocks Oklahoma State's potential in the Big 12. He threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns while completing 25 of his 34 passes.
Ollie Gordon, 79.9 PFF grade. The top of the list is going to consistently involve Gordon, the engine behind the Cowboys' offense. He tallied 104 rushing yards on 27 carries, adding 42 yards on four receptions while scoring three total touchdowns.
Defense:
Collin Oliver, 77.1 PFF grade. Olliver was the highest-graded defender, playing 56 snaps. He only played coverage in three snaps, and he had two tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss. He's disruptive in the backfield and will continue to get pressures and rack up statistics for Oklahoma State this season.
Kale Smith, 75.6 PFF grade. The junior defensive back allowed just one catch for ten yards while adding three tackles throughout the game. While he played just 28 snaps, he was targeted twice with one of the two being a pass breakup.
Honorable mentions: Nick Martin (63.8) and Trey Rucker (68.8). The two defenders might not have had the most impressive grades according to PFF, but they combined for 25 tackles. Rucker posted 15 tackles with Martin adding ten. The two helped lift the defense tremendously with their tackles.
