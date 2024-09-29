Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia Betting Odds Released
The wheels seem to be falling off in Stillwater. The Oklahoma State Cowboys are now 0-2 in Big 12 play as they fall to 3-2 on the season. After an interesting set of non-conference games, the Cowboys have struggled in Big 12 play.
Utah led Oklahoma State 22-3 for quite some time until late in the game where they closed the gap to 22-19. That was in Boone Pickens Stadium. This past weekend, the team traveled to Manhattan to end up suffering a 42-20 loss to Kansas State.
Unsurprisingly, the Cowboys are no longer ranked in the AP poll after being ranked as high as No. 13 on the season. The back-to-back games vs. Utah and then Kansas State were always going to be the most defining of the season for Oklahoma State -- and they completely dropped the ball.
The path to a Big 12 title game appearance will be very, very tough, but it's not out of the picture. The path to an improved season starts on Saturday as the team plays the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Though the Mountaineers defeated Kansas 32-28, though they're 2-2 on the season. They're going to be fresh off a bye week as they travel to Stillwater, too.
Somehow, the Cowboys are a favorite ahead of the matchup. They're a 5.5-point favorite ahead of the 3 p.m. kickoff. To have any chance at winning the conference title, finding themselves ranked again and making the College Football Playoffs
Again, the path to a successful season is a long, tough road, but it's not out of the realm for the Pokes, and it begins with preparation for the West Virginia contest.
