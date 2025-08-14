Oklahoma State's Week 2 Matchup at Oregon Tabbed 'Nightmare Scenario'
Oklahoma State has an early scheduled loss, and it might go as everyone expects.
The Cowboys are only a couple of weeks away from beginning the 2025 season with a home opener against UT Martin. While the Cowboys should be able to sort a few things out and get an easy win over an FCS school in Stillwater to start the year, things will quickly get tougher.
In a recent CBS Sports article predicting the first loss for every Big 12 team, Brad Crawford chose OSU’s Week 2 matchup at Oregon to end in the Cowboys’ first loss. Considering the Ducks are a top 10 team in the preseason polls and are expected to contend for a national title, his selection is no surprise.
“This is a nightmare scenario for Mike Gundy, breaking in a new quarterback with his first Power Four start coming at the loud and boisterous Autzen Stadium,” Crawford wrote. “Reigning Big Ten champion Oregon is a national title threat under Dan Lanning and will be equipped with a pass rush far superior to most the Cowboys will see this season in the Big 12.”
That quarterback bit from Crawford certainly appears to be the most pressing for the Cowboys entering the season. With Zane Flores and Hauss Hejny each yet to attempt a pass in college, it could be a not-so-smooth transition for the Cowboys’ passing game.
Still, with some experience on defense and numerous transfers lining the rest of the offense, OSU will at least be unpredictable when it travels to Oregon.
Can a nightmare turn into a dream?
On paper, it’s almost impossible to argue that heading to Oregon in Week 2 will likely be a disaster for the Cowboys. Of course, games aren’t played on paper.
OSU learned that lesson last season, considering it certainly didn’t roster a three-win team on paper. For the Cowboys to compete and secure an upset at Oregon, it could take one of the most complete performances in recent OSU history.
The Ducks should have a clear talent advantage in almost every spot, and the Cowboys will still be adjusting to their new systems on both sides of the ball. With all that said, the Cowboys also simply won’t have any pressure to win.
OSU won’t be expected to improve to 2-0, and most probably aren’t expecting the Pokes to be all that competitive. Simply entering the fourth quarter with a chance would be a success for the Cowboys.
Leaving Oregon with a win would be an almost unthinkable way to begin the season. Getting a win in Eugene won’t be easy, and frankly, it might not even be possible, but the Cowboys will take the field in early September looking to shock the college football world.