Oklahoma State Week 3 Injury Report: Latest Updates, Practice Status and Replacement Options

The Oklahoma State Cowboys must maintain their focus as they prepare for a team that on paper may be the easiest they play all season.

The Cowboys (1-1) are preparing to face the Murray State Racers (1-2) at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium and the two teams have never met on the field. But after Oklahoma State's incredible upset victory over Oregon, a letdown is certainly possible.

Head coach Eric Morris acknowledged on Tuesday that the biggest battle Oklahoma State faces this week is not reading its own press clippings.

Morris provided several injury updates on Tuesday, thought with certain players he wasn’t specific about the injury.

Here is a look at the known injuries going into Week 3.

WR Chris Barnes

Oklahoma State’s Chris Barnes. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Barnes left Saturday’s game with Oregon in the second half with an injury that required him to leave the field for more treatment. When he returned, Cowboys Radio Network reported that Barnes no longer had his shoulder pads on. Morris said that Barnes should be able to play this week.

The Impact: Even if Barnes can play, this could be a game where he seems limited reps, especially if the Cowboys get a big lead early. Terrence Lewis is his backup and had a solid game on Saturday. He could see even more reps against the Racers.

DT Iman Oates

Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Iman Oates. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oates only played a handful of snaps in Saturday’s game, partly due to the rotation of defensive ends. But Oates did leave the game and didn’t return. Morris said on Tuesday that Oates wasn’t happy about being held out but that it was done as a precaution.

The Impact: This could be another case where Oates sees his playing time come down if the Cowboys get a big lead. I saw Oates limping back to the locker room after the celebration on the field. He was able to put some weight on the leg and didn’t need help returning to the locker room.

DT Braydon Rigsby

Rigsby was a late scratch for Saturday’s game, and his absence was reported by Cowboys Sports Network just before kickoff. His injury was not disclosed. Rigsby started the season opener and Oates took his place in the starting lineup against Oregon.

The Impact: Morris said Rigsby practiced on Tuesday. That would indicate that he's on a trajectory that could allow him to play against Murray State. While Morris didn’t say it, he’s likely to be a game-time decision.

TE Oscar Hammond

The North Texas transfer also practiced on Tuesday. Morris said that he's close to returning but he wasn't definitive about a timeline or the injury.

The Impact: The Cowboys don’t have to rush Hammond back. Carson Kolb has taken over as the starter and made his first two collegiate catches against Oregon, including a touchdown.

LG Joseph Hanson

During Saturday’s game Hanson left with an injury. Per Pro Football Focus he only played 31 snaps while Desmond Magiya played snaps at left guard and Johnny Dickson III was moved to right guard.

The Impact: Morris said little about Hanson except that “he came out at one point,” but the snap count suggests there is more to it. It may have been nothing more than precautionary. His status is unclear for Murray State. If he is unable to play or is held out, the likelihood of the same alignment from the Oregon game is possible, with Magiya on the left side and Dickson on the right side.

LT Braydon Nelson

Morris said last week that Nelson, who is dealing with a knee injury, would be “week-to-week” for the next couple of weeks. Nelson did practice last week and is practicing again this week in advance of Murray State.

The Impact: The Cowboys don’t have to rush Nelson back. But it could use additional depth and if Nelson is ready for the West Virginia game on Sept. 26, even if it is just in a backup capacity, Morris would take it.

Out for the Season

Left tackle Jacob Sexton is out for the season with a lower right leg injury, per Morris. Sexton played six snaps in the opener before his right leg was rolled over by a Tulsa defender who missed a tackle.