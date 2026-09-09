Oklahoma State Week 2 Injury Report: Latest Updates, Practice Status, Replacement Options

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will host the Oregon Ducks in a Big 12 versus Big 10 showdown on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla.

The Cowboys (0-1) are coming off a 24-10 loss to Tulsa, the second straight year they’ve lost to the Golden Hurricane. The Ducks (1-0), ranked No. 6 in the country in the AP Top 25, are coming off a close shave against Boise State.

Here is a look at the known injuries going into Week 2 and the impact for Oklahoma State.

LT Jacob Sexton

Oklahoma State offensive lineman Jacob Sexton. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

OSU head coach Eric Morris said on Tuesday that Sexton would be out for the remainder of this season after suffering a lower right leg injury against Tulsa on Saturday. He later confirmed during the press conference that it was a broken leg. This is Sexton’s fifth year of college football and it's possible that may have been his last game.

The Replacements: Oklahoma State listed two players at left tackle on their depth chart on Tuesday — Desmond Magiya and Shaun Torgeson. They were listed as “OR,” indicating that either of them could play the position on Saturday against Oregon. Morris said that whichever one practices the best this week will get first crack at the start.

The Impact: Morris said that Sexton what is the team's best offensive lineman during fall camp and he was voted a captain to begin the season. It's a significant loss.

Magiya and Torgeson are still listed at other positions as potential backups. Magiya played at North Texas, so he knows Morris’ offense. He also played some left tackle last season. Torgeson played more than 700 snaps at left tackle last year at Portland State and earned a lot of trust with Morris during fall camp. Whichever one wins the job we'll have to do a better job protecting quarterback Drew Mestemaker on Saturday.

Braydon Nelson

Nelson, also a left tackle, was the player many pegged as the opening weekend starter before fall workouts began. But a knee injury has slowed Nelson's progress toward joining the lineup. Nelson will not be available this week. Morris confirmed that after Saturday's game against Tulsa.

The Replacements: Sexton was the opening weekend starter in place of Nelson. Now, it will either be Magiya and Torgeson.

The Impact: Nelson played the role of left tackle at an all-conference level last year at North Texas, and Morris praised Nelson's mental abilities at the position, saying that once he was ready to play physically, he had no issues putting him back in the lineup.

The question is when that will be? Morris said on Saturday that Nelson is going to begin ramping up this week. To this point he's only done individual drills to get into shape. The next step is to get him into team drills and working with the rest of the offensive line. Morris said the ramp up would take place over “the next couple of weeks.” Based on that, it's unlikely Nelson would be ready to help in any way until the Big 12 opener against West Virginia on Sept. 26 — assuming he's physically ready to play. Morris said that Nelson would not be pushed back into the lineup.